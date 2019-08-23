SWLA Arrest Report - August 22, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 22, 2019.
Jordan Jermaine Carmouche, 23, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Skyler Russell Sprayberry, 21, Sulphur: Strangulation.
Adrian Duane Brown, 59, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements.
Dalton James Laborde, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight; owner must secure registration; improper display of plates; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; escape.
Derek G Jackson, 35, Lake Charles: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Fredreka Ransha Green, 27, Mansfield: ARDC detainer.
Cassandra Lynn Granger, 30, Singer: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Devonte Marcal Stephens, 17, Eunice: Assault by drive-by shooting; criminal neglect of family.
Lanney Aundre Smith, 57, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Gale Eugene Wilson, 46, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jeremiah Monroe Spell, 34, Sulphur: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling (3 charges); theft of a firearm (2 charges); theft between $1,000 and $5,000; property damage worth less than $1,000.
Neftay Solis Garcia, 51, Lake Jackson, TX: Kidnapping (2 charges).
Samuel Isaiah Ardoin, 18, Vinton: Property damage under $1,000; trespassing; battery; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of a Schedule I drug.
Brittish Vounzell Dixon, 24, Rosenberg, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.
Emilio Moreno Vasquez, 27, Rosenberg TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Emile Nmn Alexander Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Courtney Dena Williams, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.
Ernest Joseph Smith, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Myklala Lewis, 20, Needville, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry Dewayne Parker, 38, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000; intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses (2 charges); theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Clinton Joseph Holladay, 19, Starks: Pornography involving juveniles; felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; security required; vehicle license required.
Adam Wayne Creel, 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary; property damage worth less than $1,000.
Lee Arthur Citizen Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug.
