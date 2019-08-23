SWLA Arrest Report - August 22, 2019

August 23, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 22, 2019.

Jordan Jermaine Carmouche, 23, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Skyler Russell Sprayberry, 21, Sulphur: Strangulation.

Adrian Duane Brown, 59, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements.

Dalton James Laborde, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight; owner must secure registration; improper display of plates; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; escape.

Derek G Jackson, 35, Lake Charles: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Fredreka Ransha Green, 27, Mansfield: ARDC detainer.

Cassandra Lynn Granger, 30, Singer: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Devonte Marcal Stephens, 17, Eunice: Assault by drive-by shooting; criminal neglect of family.

Lanney Aundre Smith, 57, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000.

Gale Eugene Wilson, 46, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeremiah Monroe Spell, 34, Sulphur: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling (3 charges); theft of a firearm (2 charges); theft between $1,000 and $5,000; property damage worth less than $1,000.

Neftay Solis Garcia, 51, Lake Jackson, TX: Kidnapping (2 charges).

Samuel Isaiah Ardoin, 18, Vinton: Property damage under $1,000; trespassing; battery; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of a Schedule I drug.

Brittish Vounzell Dixon, 24, Rosenberg, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.

Emilio Moreno Vasquez, 27, Rosenberg TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Emile Nmn Alexander Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Courtney Dena Williams, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.

Ernest Joseph Smith, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000.

Myklala Lewis, 20, Needville, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terry Dewayne Parker, 38, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000; intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses (2 charges); theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000.

Clinton Joseph Holladay, 19, Starks: Pornography involving juveniles; felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; security required; vehicle license required.

Adam Wayne Creel, 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary; property damage worth less than $1,000.

Lee Arthur Citizen Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug.

