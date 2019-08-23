Sports Person of the Week - Blake Elliott

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - "I had a family friend who was an alumni and used to play on the team," former McNeese golfer Blake Elliott said. "He was saying this was a good program and a good spot so I just ended up here."
Blake Elliott made the absolute most of his time at McNeese. Elliott began his career at Paris Junior College and saw major improvements during his career as a Cowboy.
"I matured enough and realized what I can and can't do around the golf course," Elliott said. "I learned how to manage myself and everything got better."
That improvement was truly shown this past season as Elliott had a senior year any golfer would dream of. He made his fourth consecutive NCAA regional appearance and was named the Southland Conference golfer of the year, Louisiana Golfer of the Year, and a PING All-American.
"It was good, my hard work paid off," Elliott admitted. "I'm ready to get my pro career started and hopefully get that going."
Elliott's pro career has been off to a good start. He's competed in four events and recently finished third at the Texas Open, winning just under 14,000 dollars. He's hungry to achieve more and is ready to take the next step.
“With being a pro, time is money and it can change in a day,” Elliott addded. “It’s all about getting in the right spots and having the right chances to make that happen.”
