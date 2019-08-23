SOWELA ranked one of top 20 community colleges in the country

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A yearly ranking by Wallethub of community colleges across the country has placed SOWELA not only number one in the state, but number 11 out of 710, ranking them on things like cost, education, and career outcome.
Sophomore Marisa Cooper says as a student here she’s confident in her ability to get a job afterwards.
"They tend to pick the SOWELA student because they know were trained really well for the jobs that we're looking for," Cooper said.
Thunder John is a former student of SOWELA and now is one of their instructors. He says because of its outreach, the school has created a strong reputation.
"With the relationships we've build with industry and what we do to transition kids from school to the workplace, I have no doubt that we have earned to be named top in the country," John said.
Something which Chancellor Neil Aspinwall agrees with.
"My famous phrase since I've been here is this is not your granddaddy's old trade school anymore,” Aspinwall said. “We're a comprehensive community college, so we had to change the perception in people's minds, so we have. When you have a national organization recognize you, obviously you're doing something right."
John says this ranking among others in the region will garner even more attention from potential students.
"They're able to take what we teach them and use it in the real world when they're transitioning into the real world,” John said. “We're probably one of the less expensive colleges around, but we give you more bang for the buck."
“It’s incredible to know that the investment into my education very well placed considering we are one of the best in the nation,” Cooper said.
