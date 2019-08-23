Saints take on the Jets in third preseason game Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Saints will be taking on the Jets in New York for their third preseason game on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Drew Brees seems set to play his first game this season as coach Sean Payton says, “I think in a game like this we’ll plan on playing him. How much, we’ll see, but I think it’s important for everyone else around him, too.”
Brees’ says his playing time during preseason games has been limited the past few years as the strategy is usually to not expose him to any unnecessary hits before Week 1, “At the end of the day, the most important thing is being as healthy and prepared as you can be for Week 1 of the regular season when games begin to count.”
Other players like tight end Jared Cook are looking forward to the game saying, "It’s good to kind of finally put it in game mode and get out there on the field, and go through some game-time situations. Even tempo, things as far as tempo are important, so I’m excited.”
On the Jets’ side their defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, is well aware of what the saints can do having been the Saint’s defensive coordinator from 2009 through 2011.
The Jets also talked Ryan Kalil into ending his retirement earlier this month. Kalil spent 12 years with the Panthers and has quite a bit of experience playing the Saints. This will likely be his only preseason game before Week 1 begins in September.
We will be broadcasting the game live here on KPLC with the pre-game starting at 6:30 p.m. and the game starting at 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.