Precautionary lockdown lifted at Ray D. Molo Middle School

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A precautionary lockdown at Ray D. Molo Middle School has been lifted following a potential threat that has been resolved, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
Parish Public Information Officer Holly Holland says students and faculty were on lockdown earlier today due to a threat but the lockdown has ended and parents are being notified.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a 911 call was placed about a threat that there would be a school shooting.
Resource officers were at the school and performed an investigation. No weapons were found and a juvenile girl has been detained, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.
