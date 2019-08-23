FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical downpours arrive today through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hopefully you got to enjoy the relatively drier weather most of the day Thursday as the pattern is flipping back to the wetter side beginning today thanks to the approach of a tropical wave off the Gulf of Mexico that will begin to increase rain chances today and through the weekend. Storms today will be capable of heavy downpours that could lead to some spots of localized flooding, with more widespread rain totals between 1 and 2 inches. Also, cloud-to-ground lightning will make for hazardous conditions for those outdoors today.