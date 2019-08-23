First Alert Forecast: Higher rain chances continue through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect rain chances to remain in the forecast. We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies with only a few peaks of sunshine through the rest of this afternoon. The good news is that because of cloud cover and rain temperatures will remain cooler through the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 80s. The radar is fairly quiet right now and is expected to remain that way for a few hours, but a smaller hit or miss shower is possible during the time frame. Into the evening hours, after dinner time, we’ll see rain chances increasing again as we see more showers and storms move in off the Gulf of Mexico. Be sure to keep the umbrella handy through this evening as rain chances remain likely for coastal areas.