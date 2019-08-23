First Alert Forecast: Higher rain chances continue through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect rain chances to remain in the forecast. We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies with only a few peaks of sunshine through the rest of this afternoon. The good news is that because of cloud cover and rain temperatures will remain cooler through the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 80s. The radar is fairly quiet right now and is expected to remain that way for a few hours, but a smaller hit or miss shower is possible during the time frame. Into the evening hours, after dinner time, we’ll see rain chances increasing again as we see more showers and storms move in off the Gulf of Mexico. Be sure to keep the umbrella handy through this evening as rain chances remain likely for coastal areas.
Saturday will start off much like our Friday did with showers and storms confined south of the I-10 corridor and spreading inland during the late morning into the lunch time hour. Keep the rain gear close by once again as we see rain chances all day. Once again we’ll get a fair amount of cloud cover which will keep things a bit cooler during the afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 80s before falling into the 70s overnight. That rain chance continues during the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday but remains confined to coastal areas. So those living farther inland should be dry overnight.
Sunday we’ll see coastal showers once again to start the day. Those will gradually spread inland during the morning and into that lunchtime period. Keep the umbrella handy once again as that rain chance does linger through the afternoon. Cloud cover begins to move out allowing us to get some sunshine and a brief chance to dry out, but that also means the heat starts to return. Highs top out in the low 90s with the heat index not looking like a problem at this time.
Monday we’ll be back to that normal summer time pattern. Starting off the day warm and humid with temperatures in the mid 70s! We’ll warm to the low 90s through the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime heating will allow for storms to begin to pop-up during the afternoon hours. We should see a good scattering of those storms during the afternoon with a 40% chance of rain. Keep the umbrella handy in case one of those storms pops up over your area! These will offer a brief cool down from the heat because we could be flirting with a heat index near the triple digits once again. Overnight, we’ll slowly cool down into the upper 70s but it will still feel warm and muggy through much of the night.
Tuesday is looking like much of the same. Starting off warm and humid, but the heat is going to be on! We’ll quickly warm up to near 93 degrees during the afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds once again but with more sun than clouds. The heat index will once again hover around that triple digit mark and we’ll see little relief in the way of rain. Isolated showers and storms are possible through the afternoon with only a 30% chance of rain.
Into mid-week we’ll start watching as a cold front approaches our area! This will bring an increased chance for some showers and storms and hopefully a cool down. Right now, it looks like we could catch the tail end of this front, but it is still over a week away. But, we can continue to hope for a brief relief from the heat late next week!
Out in the tropics, there are a few areas that deserve some watching. We have an area just off the east coast of Florida that has a 90% chance of developing during the next 5 days. The good news for us is that it is expected to continue to skirt the east coast and cause no problems for the Gulf! The National Hurricane Center is also watching an area out into the open Atlantic right along that area where we normally see storms develop. It is expected to continue on a westerly track through the next 5 days and has a 50% chance of development. Be sure to continue to monitor the tropics!
