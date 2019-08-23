CPSB R3 Zone Director recaps first year, lays out plan for this school year

“We have a phenomenal group of educators from the Superintendent, even those with the Louisiana Department of Education on down involved in this process,” Jackson said. “Through that culture of collaboration, there were two major buckets. Those two major buckets are the Tier 1 curriculum. It was very important that in these zone schools that we were speaking the same language. We have a 40% transient rate. That means we have 40% of our students moving at least two to three times a year from school to school. Therefore it is imperative that we are speaking the same academic language. If you go on to any of these schools K through 12 you are going to see the same performance-based objectives, the vocabulary, the set-up is pretty much the same and that is powerful. Second, we have the TAP process, the Teacher Advancement Process.That was a support system set up for principals and teachers to provide them a plethora of support in regards to lifting this heavy lift that we have to do which is student achievement. That worked great. We had phenomenal numbers. We had between a 2 and 22% increase in ELA and mathematics. Our special ed. department is actually top in the state of Louisiana in regards to their growth but we are definitely moving in the right direction. We are nowhere near where we want to be, but we are nowhere where we were a year ago.”