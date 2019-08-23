Community park coming soon to South Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new community park is coming soon to South Lake Charles.
The park is being built by Vineyard Christian Fellowship, located at 9541 Gulf Highway.
Zack Rodriguez, the pastor of the church, said it’s a vision that’s been a year and a half in the making.
“We were just out one day at a local park, and we were thinking, okay, this would be cool if we maybe just had a playground behind the church, and that was it," Rodriguez said. "It was just a simple discussion.”
Then, the church was approached by an anonymous donor. The donor offered to back a much bigger project than just a playground. The facility will include a splash pad, playground, amphitheater, soccer field, chapel and more.
Rodriguez said it will be open to the entire community, and will include things like outdoor concerts and kid’s birthday parties.
That’s something that up until now, Rodriguez said couldn’t be found without a long drive.
“There’s really not a lot to do out here in the sense of going to hang out with the family, and having a nice, safe time," Rodriguez said. "You have to drive 45 minutes, an hour to get to town to go to these facilities. And we’re just bringing this out here to them.”
While there have been ups and downs in the build process, Rodriguez said it will be worth it to show the community their love of God, through the park.
He said one of his favorite ways that they’re doing that is through the design of the chapel.
“We see airplanes flying in and out of Lake Charles airport, and they’re always flying over this property," Rodriguez said. "So, when we designed that chapel, when they fly over, they’re going to see a cross. It’s in the shape of a cross. And we want them, as they’re entering into Lake Charles, as they’re leaving Lake Charles, to know that this is all about Christ.”
Rodriguez said the park should be done around the end of September.
Their first event in it will be their Following Jesus Festival on October 26.
