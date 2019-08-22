WATCH LIVE: Gov. Blanco remembrance service

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, who passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, will lie in state today, August 22, in the State Capitol Rotunda.
We will have live coverage of her remembrance service beginning at 10 a.m.
Today’s remembrance will begin at the Interfaith Service at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Baton rouge before a procession at the State Capitol. She will be lie in state for public visitation there.
There will be a public visitation and prayer service on Friday through Saturday with a private burial Saturday evening.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.