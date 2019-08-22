SWLA Arrest Report - August 21, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 21, 2019.
Tamara Lynn Starkweather, 45, Lake Charles: Failure to illuminate rear registration plate; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin Nicholas York, 33, Austin, TX: Careless operation; first offense DWI; refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Kamonmane Lacklee Daranikone-Phan, 43, Humble, TX: Issuing worthless checks worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Deidre Rae Smith, 34, Sulphur: First degree rape; indecent behavior with juveniles; oral sexual battery; sexual battery; instate detainer.
John Christopher Malbrew, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Richard Earl Patterson III, 50, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $500.
Brian Keith Williams Sr., 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Cody Alen McGowan, 26, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zeboriah R Hill, 37, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; proper equipment required on vehicles; contempt of court (2 charges).
Aaron George Willis, 22, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under $1,000.
Eric Shane Scott, 40, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Larkin Francis Thomas, 34, Church Point: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Shannon Keith Aucoin Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Leah Marie Hicks, 18, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; property damage under $500; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Dalton Keith Sonnier, 19, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Jason Shannon Thibodeaux Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse battery.
Terry Taylor Dale, 27, Thibodeaux: Contempt of court; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; hit & run driving.
Faiesha Emenia Sylvester, 26, Marietta, GA: Theft worth $25,000 or more.
Charles Devonte Moore, 17, Lake Charles: First degree murder.
Khoury Renaldo Thomas, 50, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
