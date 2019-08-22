SPECIAL REPORT: Louisiana is sinking, but what does that mean for the Lake Area?

“Sixteen millimeters seems like a small amount. But, when you convert that to inches, there are 24.5 millimeters in an inch," Mugnier said. "When we consider that as a constant, more or less rate of subsidence, over ten, twenty, fifty, or one hundred years, that accumulative amount of subsidence, means that, in less than one hundred years, all of Calcasieu Parish will be at or below sea level. Less than zero elevation. In other words, join the people like in New Orleans.”