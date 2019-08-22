Old Spanish Trail & Coach Williams Drive intersection closes Monday

Calcasieu Parish (KPLC) - Beginning Monday August 26th The Old Spanish Trail, Coach Williams Drive intersection will be closed due to construction.
Homeowners who live nearby say it’ll help reduce the number of accidents.
Parish engineer John Bruce says the 18 million dollar plan will extend Coach Williams drive to Houston River Rd.
“It gets rid of the offset intersection which is always a safety problem with competing turning movements at an intersection," Bruce said. "It would be a continuous movement in the intersection no stop signs only yield signs.”
Adrian Mouton lives nearby and says he looks forward to the completed project.
“There’s been about 30 wrecks since I moved here,” Mouton said.
"At the end of the day they’re going to hear a lot less crash noises at the intersection,” Bruce said.
