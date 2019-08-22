McNeese offensive lineman Collin Fountain sidelined for the season following practice injury

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese offensive lineman Collin Fountain is out for the 2019 football season following a serious practice injury last week. The school released a statement on the injury Thursday.
“Junior offensive lineman and Lake Charles native Collin Fountain sustained an injury during practice last week and will miss the 2019 season. He is expected to make a full recovery.”
The Barbe product was in line to be a contributor this year following a sophomore season that saw him play in eight games, making one start at right guard. He finished 2018 with 245 snaps, only allowing two sacks.
Fountain was a 3-star recruit coming out of Barbe in 2016. He was a first team all-district performer with all-state honorable mention honors as well. He was a member of the Bucs’ 2012 state runner-up team.
