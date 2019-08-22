Jennings native Travis Etienne named to AP preseason All-America team

Etienne is one of three Clemson players to make the list

Clemson's Travis Etienne (9) rushes out of the tackle attempt by Derion Kendrick during Clemson's annual Orange and White NCAA college football spring scrimmage Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro) (Source: Richard Shiro)
By Brady Renard | August 21, 2019

CLEMSON, SC. (KPLC) - Clemson running back Travis Etienne was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank.

He has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first team.

The Jennings native garnered All-American honors last season after setting the Clemson single-season records for rushing yards (1,658), yards per carry (8.1), rushing touchdowns (24), total touchdowns (26) and points scored (156). Etienne was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense.

Clemson and No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with three.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, an All-American last season, was selected to the preseason first team, along with defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, was selected to the second team.

LSU meanwhile placed a pair of defensive backs on the list in Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton. Delpit, a junior earned a spot in the AP’s preseason first-team, while Fulton was named to the second-team.

The Tigers are the only school in the country with two defensive backs named on either first-team or second-team preseason All-America.

The AP All-America team is sponsored by Regions Bank this season, the first time the venerable player honor roll that dates to 1925 has ever had a presenting sponsor.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson.

Running back — Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin; Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson.

Tackles — Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia; Walker Little, junior, Stanford.

Guards — Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon; Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan.

Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.

Tight end — Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri.

Wide receivers — Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama; Tylan Wallace, junior, Oklahoma State.

All-purpose player — Rondale Moore, sophomore, Purdue.

Kicker — Andre Szmyt, sophomore, Syracuse.

DEFENSE

Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa.

Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Raekwon Davis, senior, Alabama.

Linebackers — Dylan Moses, junior, Alabama; Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State.

Cornerbacks — Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia; Paulson Adebo, junior, Stanford.

Safeties — Grant Delpit, junior, LSU; Andre Cisco, sophomore, Syracuse.

Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama.

Running backs — D’Andre Swift, junior, Georgia; Eno Benjamin, junior, Arizona State.

Tackles — Trey Adams, senior, Washington; Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon.

Guards — Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame; John Simpson, senior, Clemson.

Center — Nick Harris, senior, Washington.

Tight end — Jared Pinkney, senior, Vanderbilt.

Wide receivers — Laviska Shenault Jr., junior, Colorado; Justyn Ross, sophomore, Clemson.

All-purpose player — CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma.

Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.

DEFENSE

Ends — Kenny Willekes, senior, Michigan State; Julian Okwara, senior, Notre Dame.

Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Marvin Wilson, junior, Florida State.

Linebackers — Paddy Fisher, junior, Northwestern; Evan Weaver, senior, California; Shaquille Quarterman, senior, Miami.

Cornerbacks — Kristian Fulton, senior, LSU; CJ Henderson, junior, Florida.

Safeties — Alohi Gilman, senior, Notre Dame; Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State.

Punter — James Smith, junior, Cincinnati.

