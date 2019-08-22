Hometown Hero - Keith Waddell

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Working more than one job at a time comes naturally for Keith Waddell. The assistant principal here at Westlake High School was recently promoted to Brigadier General in the Louisiana National Guard.
“You know I always had a sign in my office that said no office hours for leaders,” said Waddell. “So being a leader of an organization, I knew the extra time was required. Thankfully my wife supported me and my kids supported me as well. Everything just kind of fell in place.”
Waddell served in Baghdad, Iraq in 2007 and 2008, which he says was very rewarding.
“The soldiers of the 769th Battalion did an awesome job. I was very pleased they were recognized and got a meritorious unit citation for their service overseas. A lot to be proud of what the battalion did and what the Louisiana National Guard was able to bear in Iraq.”
He says his training in the Army and the National Guard has helped him in his education career.
“I just think with the skill set that you bring they recognize some of the skills that I possessed thanks to the U.S. Army and Louisiana National Guard. I just think those things really cross over. I think they get a better employee doing that.”
Waddell has received numerous awards over the years including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.