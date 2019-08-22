First Alert Forecast: Increased rain chances this weekend

We’ll start out Friday with a chance for some heavier rain as tropical moisture surges north toward the Louisiana coast. This is not going to be a continuous rain all day, but rather some showers and storms that could produce heavy rainfall. Overall, SWLA is not expecting a tremendous amount of rain most of us can expect less than 2 inches. This does come with strings attached that some local areas could see higher amounts if rain stalls or a particularly strong storm moves over your area. Keep the rain jacket or umbrella handy as rain chances continue through that lunchtime period. Into the afternoon expect rain chances to continue but with rain becoming more hit or miss. Clouds are expected to lingering helping to limit that high temperature keeping it in the upper 80s. Overnight, we’ll see rain chances down but not completely at zero as there is still that chance for a shower or storm mainly in coastal areas. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s.