First Alert Forecast: Increased rain chances this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect hit or miss showers and storms to continue to pop up across the area bringing a brief cool down. Those not enjoying a cooling afternoon shower will left with a mix of sun and clouds and lots of heat. The heat index isn’t as brutal as it was a few days ago, but we’re still feeling like the upper 90s to triple digits for much of the area. Air temperatures are topping out in the low 90s this afternoon with dewpoints a bit lower in the upper 60s to mid 70s which is keeping us a hair cooler today than yesterday. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid 70s along the I10 corridor and the low 70s points north.
We’ll start out Friday with a chance for some heavier rain as tropical moisture surges north toward the Louisiana coast. This is not going to be a continuous rain all day, but rather some showers and storms that could produce heavy rainfall. Overall, SWLA is not expecting a tremendous amount of rain most of us can expect less than 2 inches. This does come with strings attached that some local areas could see higher amounts if rain stalls or a particularly strong storm moves over your area. Keep the rain jacket or umbrella handy as rain chances continue through that lunchtime period. Into the afternoon expect rain chances to continue but with rain becoming more hit or miss. Clouds are expected to lingering helping to limit that high temperature keeping it in the upper 80s. Overnight, we’ll see rain chances down but not completely at zero as there is still that chance for a shower or storm mainly in coastal areas. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s.
Saturday rain chances are still in the forecast as tropical moisture lingers. The bulk of it moves to our east, but we still get in on the action of some heavier downpours during the day. Rain chances continue pretty much all day, but they remain scattered meaning that not everyone is going to see rain all day, but the chance to see rain at some point is pretty good. So keep that rain jacket or umbrella handy and have a back up option for any outdoor plans. Once again rain and cloud cover will limit high temperatures from getting to hot. Expect highs to top out in the upper 80s. Overnight, rain chances begin to fall but don’t completely reach zero as we could still see showers and storms along coastal areas. Tropical moisture is still present along the gulf coast giving us necessary ingredients to get that rain.
Sunday we’ll see that rain chance continue, but it’ll begin to fall during the day as moisture slides off to the east. We could still see a hit or miss shower during the afternoon, but the heavier downpours will be out of the area! So keep the rain gear handy, but we’ll start to get more sunshine helping to dry us out and heat us back up. As cloud cover breaks up and moves to our east with the moisture we’ll see highs top out in the low 90s during the afternoon. The heat begins to return and we begin to see our normal summer time pattern return.
Next week we’ll start off Monday with warm and humid conditions! Temperatures top out in the 90s during the afternoon with the heat index near the triple digits. We’ll see a scattered shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon with rain chance dwindling down after sunset. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s overnight! This pattern continues through much of next week with scattered afternoon showers and highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.