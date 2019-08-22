First Alert Forecast: Another round of afternoon storms today with heavier rain this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For today, there will be more rain around in the afternoon. A few showers are likely in Cameron parish this morning even before the noon hour. Those showers may rain themselves out by the early afternoon. By that time, more rain will develop north of I-10. I have a 40% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will be hot once again. They should warm up the lower 90s. We could have a little bit of sunshine, but more clouds will build up prior to a few storms.
This evening, temperatures will be a little cooler. At least, wherever we saw some rain. If you were lucky enough to not see any rain, then the temperature should be a little warmer. Overall, I think the temperatures will be around the mid to upper 80s. The rain from earlier today should be ending soon. Therefore, the rain chances will go down.
Overnight, I do not expect much rain. I am leaving a 20% chance of rain in case a few small showers try to pop up a little before sunrise on Friday. For the most part, it will just be mostly cloudy. There should be only a few breaks in the clouds. It will also be muggy with the humidity being so high. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 70s.
Friday will likely have a bit more rain. There is a surge of tropical moisture that is in the Gulf of Mexico and is heading in our direction. This will only bring more rain, and no organized activity. So, no hurricane or tropical system. The rain chances are now up to 70%. I would keep your rain gear with you on Friday. The good news is that the rain will keep temperatures a little cooler. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Over this upcoming weekend, there is still a good chance to see that extra surge of tropical moisture. Again, it should not be anything organized. Saturday will have a 70% chance of rain. A lot of the rain will be heavy at times. I think there will be breaks in the rain, so it will not be one long continuous event. Temperatures should remain a little cooler with the rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Sunday will also be a rainy day. There should be heavy downpours at times. Rain chances will be slightly lower than on Saturday or Friday. Instead, I have them up to 60%. So, we will still have plenty of scattered showers and storms, just not as much. The reason I have the rain chances a little lower is because I think there will be a few more breaks in the rain. I would have an indoor plans alternative if you have any outdoor plans.
Monday next week should return to normal. There will be about a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. This is typically what we would see in the summertime. The rain will be scattered, and a few storms are likely to pop up. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.
In the tropics, things are ramping up a little bit. There is now tropical depression Chantal. This storm is located in the northern Atlantic. Chantal is also not expected to move near any land. So, the impacts are minimal.
There is also another area the National Hurricane Center has highlighted. This one is in the Bahamas and has a 20% chance of development in the next five days. This is not heading to the Gulf of Mexico, so there is no threat to the gulf coast. Instead, this system should be riding along the east coast and turn back to the Atlantic. Now that we are heading to late August, the tropics are expected to become more active.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.