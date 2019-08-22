First Alert Forecast: Another round of afternoon storms today with heavier rain this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For today, there will be more rain around in the afternoon. A few showers are likely in Cameron parish this morning even before the noon hour. Those showers may rain themselves out by the early afternoon. By that time, more rain will develop north of I-10. I have a 40% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will be hot once again. They should warm up the lower 90s. We could have a little bit of sunshine, but more clouds will build up prior to a few storms.