CPPJ to vote whether to move downtown Lake Charles voting precinct

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will vote at tonight’s meeting whether to move voting precinct 310 from the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse to the Carnegie Memorial Library for the Oct. 12 election.
The Rouge et Blanc Wine Festival is planned for 4-8 p.m. Oct. 12 on Ryan Street between the 1911 Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center and the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse.
Kim Fontenot, Calcasieu registrar of voters, said the polling place would need to be moved because of a law that states no alcohol can be within 300 feet.
