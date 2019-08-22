Arrest made in 5th Street double homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on one count of first-degree murder.
Charles Devonte Moore, 17, was arrested at his home at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to information from the booking report.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum, with the Lake Charles Police Department, confirms that Moore’s arrest is in connection to two people found dead in a car on 5th Street in June.
Kirkum says more information will be released at a later date.
Zachary Reed, 16, and Donovan Citizen, 28, were found dead in the car.
