Arrest made in 5th Street double homicide
Charles Devonte Moore, 17, has been arrested on one count of first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide on Fifth Street in June. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning | August 22, 2019 at 5:48 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 5:48 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on one count of first-degree murder.

Charles Devonte Moore, 17, was arrested at his home at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to information from the booking report.

Capt. Kevin Kirkum, with the Lake Charles Police Department, confirms that Moore’s arrest is in connection to two people found dead in a car on 5th Street in June.

Kirkum says more information will be released at a later date.

Zachary Reed, 16, and Donovan Citizen, 28, were found dead in the car.

