Two adults arrested after 5-year-old arrives at Slidell school with cocaine

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police arrested two adults after a kindergarten student was found with three bags of cocaine at a Slidell school Tuesday morning.
According to police, a teacher contacted the school’s resource officer after the teacher saw the student holding a bag of white powder that was discovered to be cocaine. The child was also found to be in possession of two more bags of cocaine.
Police say it was apparent that the child had no knowledge about the drugs.
Narcotics detectives later searched the child’s home where they found 23-year-old Angelica Stanley and 51-year-old Ellis Cousin. The pair were found to be in possession of more narcotics inside of the home.
Detectives learned that the two suspects were hiding the drugs in the child’s clothing.
Stanley and Cousin were arrested and booked with possession of a schedule II narcotic with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to a juvenile.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.