2 Tigers named to AP preseason All-America Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive backs Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton have picked up more preseason honors, this time they have been named to the AP preseason All-America Team.
Delpit, a junior earned a spot in the AP’s preseason first-team, while Fulton was named to the second-team.
The Tigers are the only school in the country with two defensive backs named on either first-team or second-team preseason All-America.
Delpit and Fulton were named by USA Today as the No. 1 and No. 3, defensive backs in college football.
Earlier Delpit, along with outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, were selected as a preseason All-Americas by ESPN.
Delpit, who is arguably called the best defensive backs in college football for 2019 by USA Today. He is coming off of a breakout season a year ago as he became only the ninth unanimous All-America in school history. He led the SEC in interceptions with five and was second in the league in passes defended with 14. He also recorded a team-best five sacks in helping the Tigers to a 10-3 overall mark and a Fiesta Bowl victory.
Fulton, a New Orleans native started in the first 10 games at cornerback last season before suffering a season-ending injury against Arkansas. Fulton finished the season with 25 tackles, one interception and ranked No. 4 in the SEC in passes defended with 10.
The No. 6 ranked Tigers open up the 2019 season on Saturday, August 31 against Georgia Southern at home.
