SWLA Arrest Report - August 20, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 20, 2019.
Jacob Alan Bergeron, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Charles Donald Avery Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Raymon Harrison, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime.
Cyle Harrison Burnett, 30, Sulphur: First offense DWI; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
John Fitgerald Jones, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Quintin Colby Charles, 28, Lake Charles: Robbery.
Daniel Norman Lindsey, 53, Longville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; in park after hours.
Cheyenne M David, 28: Out of state detainer; driver must be licensed: expired plates; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.
Joseph Andrew Bertrand Jr., 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
John Wilred Bartie Jr., 35, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Jessica Hope Leblanc, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Jacob Antwon Edwards, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Mose III, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Terald Lynn Simpson, 36, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Troy Wayne Dick, 54, Lake Charles: Forgery; contempt of court (3 charges).
Christina Alexandra Leonards, 38, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of minors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Asliesha Lashae Green, 23, New Iberia: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.
Billy James Rayburn, 38, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (2 charges).
John Robert Cooley Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Andrew Keith Richmond Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing.
Christopher James Chatman, 37, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles.
Callen Michael Smith, 25, Lake Charles: Simple battery; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Danae Nicole Williams, 21, Buras: Theft under $1,000.
Lawrence Lemar Gradnigo, 55, Vinton: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Rafael Vernet Hernandez, 46, Moss Point, MS: Out of state detainer.
Terrell Tyrone Davis, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Samuel Fitzgerald Epolite, 51, Oakland, CA: Instate detainer.
Jacorey Jamal Murray, 19, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief; assault by drive-by shooting; contempt of court.
Garret Michael Shaw, 31, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements; first offense failure to register or notify as a sex offender or child predator; probation violation.
Rakisha Vital Guillory, 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Shane Kadeem Robinson, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Pornography involving juveniles (9 charges).
Walter Earl Scott, 47, Lake Charles: First offense failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Ransom Hayes Ardoin, 21, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice; proper equipment required on vehicles.
