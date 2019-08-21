St. Landry Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying woman found dead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was found dead in the Beggs area.
Authorities say that the woman’s cause of death is undetermined but has been ruled foul play.
She is a black female in her early to mid twenties, 5′5″ to 5′6″ in height and about 110 to 115 pounds.
The Sheriff’s Office says that she appears to have been a well kept person with her hair in braids, straight teeth, and seems to have been physically fit.
Preliminary reports show no drugs in her system and a Texas State University graduate school lanyard with a single key was found that appeared to belong to the victim.
Her body was found in a ditch about 2 and 1/2 miles north of the Village of Washington just before 7:30 p.m. on August 18, 2019.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call crime stoppers at 948-TIPS or leave a tip online at St. Landry Crime Stoppers.
