Police release additional information on former officer who pleaded guilty to using excessive force in 2017

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has released additional information on Robert Hammac, the former Lake Charles Police officer who pleaded guilty to using excessive force against a person he was arresting in 2017.
According to Lake Charles Police, Hammac was employed by the department from 2014-2017. He had previously worked at the Mobile Police Department in Alabama.
According to court documents, Hammac was involved in a vehicle pursuit on May 8, 2017, for several miles. When the car stopped, the occupant raised his hands in the air, indicating surrender. Other officers began pulling him out of the car. Hammac ran to the front passenger side door, opened it, grabbed him before he could exit, pulled him back into the car, and repeatedly punched him in the head with a closed fist.
Lake Charles Police said following Hammac’s suspension for the excessive force incident, but while he was still out on mandatory leave, LCPD learned of two other complaints. The department states, “Although no injury or harm resulted, the complaints were investigated and Mr. Hammac was determined to have not followed the proper procedure when discharging a pepper ball gun”.
According to documents provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, one of those incidents happened in December, 2016 when Hammac shot a pepper ball gun at a homeless person several times and laughed.
LCPD states, “Knowledge of these three incidents and the results of the internal investigations resulted in a recommendation that Mr. Hammac be terminated. Mr. Hammac resigned from the department prior to termination, and he was recorded as ineligible for rehire by the LCPD Internal Affairs Division".
Lake Charles Police say he instead resigned in November, 2017 before he could be terminated.
LCPD states, “Mr. Hammac began his suspension, at the conclusion of the investigation into the May 8th incident, on July 22, 2017. From this time and until his employment ended on November 17, 2017, Mr. Hammac only worked eight hours, performing office-related tasks”.
According to LCPD, Hammac has no other disciplinary issues prior to the May 8, 2017 incident and it wasn’t until September 2017 that the department became aware of Hammac’s pepper ball gun incident in December, 2016. LCPD states Hammac passed all background and pre-employment screenings.
The Lake Charles Police Department states, “Once it became aware of the May 8, 2017 incident, LCPD Administration opened an Internal Affairs investigation. At its conclusion and finding a sustained violation of LCPD policy, LCPD voluntarily self-reported this incident to the FBI in July 2017 and fully cooperated with the ensuing investigation into the matter".
Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said in a statement, “Behavior like this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in my administration. Both the public and I expect our Officers to treat citizens with respect and in accordance with the law.”
Hammac since worked at the Moss Point Police Department in Mississippi, but after his indictment in the 2017 excessive force case, the chief tells 7News Hammac given the option to resign or be terminated.
Hammac resigned in April 2019. The chief said Hammac had been been a probationary officer for six to eight months prior to his resignation.
LCPD states, “Neither LCPD nor the Human Resources Department of the City of Lake Charles has a record or recollection of being contacted by the Moss Point Police Department. Immediately upon his departure, the department reflects that he is not eligible for rehire. Anyone inquiring into his rehire status would have been provided with this information”.
More than two years after the case was reported to the FBI by Lake Charles Police, Hammac pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.
Hammac faces a maximum term of 10 years and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced by U.S. Judge James D. Cain Jr. on Nov. 14.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.