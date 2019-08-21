Old Pelican Refinery seeks permit renewal; September 5 deadline for public comment.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The old Pelican Refinery off the Calcasieu River may not even be running.
But the owner is seeking renewal of a water discharge permit from the facility. Public has until September 5th to comment or ask for a public hearing:
It’s an old refinery that has, for many years, been a sore spot for some who live along the Calcasieu River. Besides air and water pollution issues, back in 2007 federal and state agents were all over the facility investigating...which later resulted in serious violations and large fines.
Though by all accounts of neighbors, neither the refinery or asphalt facility are operating right now, Pelican Refinery is asking Louisiana DEQ to renew its water discharge permit also called a Louisiana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. Though some speculate all the company discharges is stormwater, the proposed permit proposes to include process wastewater.
Alton Puckett owns a camp on the river and wants to know more about the proposed permit renewal.
"If we can get some of the residents who are camp owners and residents to get involved with a hearing then maybe we would all be better informed as to what pelican is trying to do with that permit," said Puckett.
Even if it's only to allow stormwater discharge, Puckett would like to make sure the state is watching closely and monitoring any discharge from the property.
"We have a beautiful river here. This place, Calcasieu river is a scenic river. A lot of people aren't familiar with some of the upper reaches of the Calcasieu up above the saltwater barrier. I'd hate to see any part of this river subjected to discharges that would be detrimental to the water quality,” he said.
Why the company wants or needs the permit is not 100% clear.
"They're either trying to operate or sell the place and have a permit ahead of time," said Puckett.
We stopped by the refinery and left contact information with security there to find out more about the company's intentions.
At this time, we have not heard from the company.
Check out our links above to more information about Pelican Refinery and the public notice.
