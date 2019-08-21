OEP: Be prepared as SWLA enters peak hurricane season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It has been a mostly quiet summer in the gulf as we continue through hurricane season.
Dick Gremillion with the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness says though it has been calm recently, for us here in Southwest Louisiana, we are only near the early peak of the season where anything could happen.
“Hurricane Katrina came in late August, by the time we got to hurricane Rita about 3 weeks later, we had gone from 'K' through 'R' in a 3 week period,” Gremillion said. “So it could pick up quickly or it could be one of those years where we don’t get anything.”
But regardless, Gremillion says that risk is still there. He says the need for preparedness should be at the top of everyone’s mind. He says people should get ahead of the curve and get insured for flooding.
"It's fairly low rate if you don't live in a flood zone, but as we have seen with these crazy rain storms this year, almost anyone is susceptible to flooding nowadays," Gremillion said.
He says an important precaution is to create a plan for communication and ensure you have a physical list of all-important contacts.
"If your battery goes down, how do you contact that person,” Gremillion said. “So go to your phone, write down or print out your list of numbers, share that with you family and friends, and then share your plans so that they will know where to look for you if you get out of communication with them."
Gremillion says even though hurricane season is only a portion of the year, it is always important to be ready for the unexpected.
“If you live in Southwest Louisiana, you need and emergency kit year-round here,” Gremillion said. “We have ice storms, we have floods, we have hail storms, tornados, hurricanes, anything you can think of so it’s not a bad idea to keep that kit ready 12 months out of the year.”
Gremillion says if you want to find out more, you can visit their website.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.