Louisiana Department of Health educates public about opioid epidemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The nation is experiencing an opioid epidemic, and, in 2017, Louisiana had the 6th highest opioid prescribing rate, according to the Department of Health.
It’s statistics like that, leading to forums about opioids here in Southwest Louisiana.
The Department of Health reports opioid prescriptions are written in Calcasieu Parish more often than the state’s average.
In fact, according to Anne-Marie Frischhertz, the opioid outreach coordinator with the department— Calcasieu Parish’s prescribing rate is 112 per 100 people. That means, in many cases, more than one prescription per patient.
“In 2018, in Calcasieu Parish, we had 29 opioid overdose deaths,” Frischhertz said.
Frischhertz said it’s important someone can recognize the signs of an overdose:
- Breathing is slow, uneven or has stopped
- Snoring, gasping or gurgling
- Fingernails or lips are blue or purple
Even more importantly, people learn how they can help save a life by using opioid overdose reversing drugs:
- Lie the person down on their back
- Support their neck
- Gently insert the tip of the nozzle into one nostril, until your fingers on either side of the nozzle are against the person’s nose
- Press the plunger firmly to get the full dose of nasal spray
“From 1996-2014, it reportedly reversed over 26,000 opioid overdoses,” Frischhertz said.
Frischhertz said you don’t need a prescription for Narcan — and it can be bought at a local pharmacy.
The Louisiana Department of Health will hold another presentation Wednesday, August 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Library in Lake Charles. They’ll be discussing public health in our community and educating those in attendance about the resources the department provides to our community.
