LEGAL CORNER: If community property was not settled and one passes, what are the rights of the other?

THE LAW: CHAPTER 14. VISITATION RIGHTS OF GRANDPARENTS CHC Art. 1264. Post-adoption visitation rights of grandparents Notwithstanding any provision of law to the contrary, the natural parents of a deceased party to a marriage dissolved by death whose child is thereafter adopted, and the parents of a party who has forfeited the right to object to the adoption of his child pursuant to Article 1245 may have limited visitation rights to the minor child so adopted. Art. 1265. Motion; filing: Any request for limited visitation rights shall be made by written motion of the grandparents and filed with the court which rendered the final decree of adoption. Art. 1266. Hearing: The motion for limited visitation rights shall be set for hearing contradictorily with the adoptive parents. Art. 1267. Burden of proof: The grandparents requesting limited visitation rights shall prove both of the following: (1) That they have been unreasonably denied visitation rights. (2) That such limited visitation rights would be in the best interests of the minor child. Art. 1268. Evidence: A. The court, on its own motion or on motion of any party, may order an investigation to be conducted by the department or may order such psychological evaluations as deemed necessary. B. The court shall consider all relevant factors in making its determination, including but not limited to reports of psychological evaluations. Art. 1269. Order: The court may issue any limited visitation order that is consistent with the findings of the court and the best interests of the child.