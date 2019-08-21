LCPD releases more information on July murder/suicide on Lucille Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities say a Lake Charles man shot his aunt with a shotgun, then turned the gun on himself in a murder/suicide on Lucille Street in July.
The bodies of Chad Edwin Reeves, 47, and Mary Jane Casey, 68, were found on Wednesday, July 17, but authorities believe the incident happened in the late evening of Tuesday, July 16, according to information from the Lake Charles Police Department.
The Lake Charles Police Department released the information following a public records request from KPLC. City attorney David Morgan said that the investigation into the incident has concluded.
A relative went to the home on the morning of July 17. Unable to reach Reeves or Casey all day, she returned to the home with a co-worker that evening, but was still unable to reach them, at which point Lake Charles police were contacted.
According to the information provided to KPLC, there were no prior domestic disturbance calls to the home.
