KCS Holiday Express plans three stops in Southwest Louisiana

KCS Holiday Express plans three stops in Southwest Louisiana
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is already making its holiday travel plans. The holiday train will make make three stops in Southwest Louisiana this year: in Westlake, DeQuincy and Leesville. (Source: (KCS Holiday Express))
August 21, 2019 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 11:22 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is already making its holiday travel plans.

The holiday train will make make three stops in Southwest Louisiana this year: in Westlake, DeQuincy and Leesville.

WESTLAKE: 4 .p.m., Dec. 5, at 3995 Old Spanish Trail (near the Mossville Recreation Center).

DEQUINCY: 4 p.m., Dec. 6, at the Railroad Museum, 400 Lake Charles Ave.

LEESVILLE: 4 p.m., Dec. 7, at the KCS Yard, 901 S. Third St.

The six-car holiday train is decked out in Christmas decorations. Visitors can board the train.

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is already making its holiday travel plans. The holiday train will make make three stops in Southwest Louisiana this year: in Westlake, DeQuincy and Leesville.
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is already making its holiday travel plans. The holiday train will make make three stops in Southwest Louisiana this year: in Westlake, DeQuincy and Leesville. (Source: Kansas City Southern)

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.