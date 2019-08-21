KCS Holiday Express plans three stops in Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is already making its holiday travel plans.
The holiday train will make make three stops in Southwest Louisiana this year: in Westlake, DeQuincy and Leesville.
WESTLAKE: 4 .p.m., Dec. 5, at 3995 Old Spanish Trail (near the Mossville Recreation Center).
DEQUINCY: 4 p.m., Dec. 6, at the Railroad Museum, 400 Lake Charles Ave.
LEESVILLE: 4 p.m., Dec. 7, at the KCS Yard, 901 S. Third St.
The six-car holiday train is decked out in Christmas decorations. Visitors can board the train.
