Joe Burrow named Golden Arm contender

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting quarterback Joe Burrow has picked up another preseason honor. He has been selected as a candidate for the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
The senior quarterback has been named as a preseason candidate for the Davey O’Brien Award as well as the Maxwell Award.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback in college football.
Burrow a senior enters his second year for the Tigers as starting quarterback after leading the team to a 10-3 mark a year ago. LSU finished up last season with a win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl and finished the season ranked No. 6 in the nation.
The Plains, Ohio native was named the most outstanding offensive player in the Fiesta Bowl after throwing 394 yards and tying an LSU Bowl Record with four passing touchdowns.
Last season Burrow set or tied five school records in what was his first season with LSU and became the only player in school history to throw for at least 2,800 yards and rush for at least 350 yards in a season. Burrow capped off the season with 2,894 passing yards and 399 yards on the ground. He accounted for 23 total touchdowns and tied the schools’ mark for rushing touchdowns with seven.
Burrow, also had an impressive season off the field as well last season, he was selected to the 2018 Academic Honor Roll. On the field Burrow twice earned SEC Player of the Week, the first for leading the Tigers to the comeback win over Auburn and the second for his performance against Ole Miss when he passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.