FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Repeat forecast today; even higher rain chances later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For those wondering how to prepare for today, use yesterday as an example as a near repeat forecast is ahead for all of Southwest Louisiana with some coastal showers starting out during the morning, with storms further inland as the day progresses. As I called it in the forecast yesterday, a wash, rinse and repeat cycle is the best way to describe our current weather pattern as not a lot will be changing from day to day.
Rain chances remain higher than normal at 60% for the next couple of days but look to increase even more by Friday, Saturday and Sunday thanks to a surge of tropical moisture and trough of low pressure moving our way up the Gulf.
As we saw on Tuesday, storms will likely be slow to move once developing, leaving the opportunity for locally heavy downpours to drop 1 to 4 inches of rain in localized spots in a short period of time, so brief street flooding will again be a concern in any storms that develop today. As an example, the Lake Charles Regional Airport recorded just under 5 inches of rain with the bulk of that amount falling in a 2-hour window yesterday afternoon.
The revolving pattern of morning sun, coastal showers early followed by inland downpours later in the day will again repeat for Thursday. In the meantime, a tropical wave moving into the Gulf will send a surge of very deep tropical moisture funneling up the Gulf toward Louisiana by Friday and through the weekend.
Higher rain chances will be the result by Friday with locally heavy tropical downpours the main concern, regardless of the semantics on where this actually becomes classified as a tropical depression or remains a non-labeled trough of low pressure as impacts will be the same regardless. Heavy downpours will mean another 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday, although the highest rain totals across the state may stay to our east. It would be a good idea to go ahead and make indoor plans beginning Friday as rain is very likely, and you’ll want to stay up to date with the forecast through the weekend if you plan to be outdoors.
Speaking of the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is not mentioning this area as being any concern for possible develop, with wind shear remaining too high for organization today and Thursday. There could be a small window of time Friday and Saturday for some slow development, but at the worst case, a very weak depression could be possible prior to landfall Saturday keeping the only impacts to our area down to just the heavy rain threat. In addition, Tropical Storm Chantal has formed in the far northern Atlantic and is moving out into open waters towards the east, posing no threat to land, merely acting to end our quiet stretch of our silence in the tropics for the month of August.
