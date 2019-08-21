FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Repeat forecast today; even higher rain chances later this week

Higher rain chances will be the result by Friday with locally heavy tropical downpours the main concern, regardless of the semantics on where this actually becomes classified as a tropical depression or remains a non-labeled trough of low pressure as impacts will be the same regardless. Heavy downpours will mean another 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday, although the highest rain totals across the state may stay to our east. It would be a good idea to go ahead and make indoor plans beginning Friday as rain is very likely, and you’ll want to stay up to date with the forecast through the weekend if you plan to be outdoors.