First Alert Forecast: Daily showers continue with higher rain chances this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of our day, it will not be much different from yesterday. There will be a 40% chance of rain with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. The rain should not be widespread. There will be scattered downpours at times. I do not expect a whole lot of sunshine during the day as the clouds will be persistent. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s in the afternoon.
This evening, the temperature should not be too much of an issue. The rain will be winding down. So, I would still keep an umbrella with you if you have any outdoor plans. After sunset, the rain should be gone. Since we will have plenty of rain through the afternoon, the temperature will be a little cooler in the evening. They should be around the mid 80s. It will be humid though!
Overnight, it will be warm and muggy. Temperatures will not cool down much overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will be up to nearly 100%. It will certainly be uncomfortable! There will be plenty of clouds around with not much rain. After midnight, the rain chances go back down to zero.
On Thursday, expect more of the same. Temperatures will be warming up to the lower 90s. There will be a lot of humidity around, so the heat index will be up to the triple digits. This is before we see more rain of course. The rain chances are once again up to 40%. Therefore, there will be a good scattering of showers and storms in the afternoon. Keep an umbrella nearby in case you get caught under any of these showers.
Friday will likely have a bit more rain. There is a surge of tropical moisture that is in the Gulf of Mexico now, and is heading in our direction. This will only bring more rain, and no organized activity. The rain chances are now up to 70%. I would keep your rain gear with you on Friday. The good news is that the rain will keep temperatures a little cooler. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Over this upcoming weekend, there is still a good chance to see that extra surge of tropical moisture. Again, it should not be anything organized. As of now, I have a 60% chance of rain. But this could go up as we get closer. I think there will be breaks in the heavy rain. So, it will not be one continuous event. Therefore, I would not cancel any plans just yet. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Monday next week should return to normal. There will be about a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. This is typically what we would see in the summertime. The rain will be scattered, and a few storms are likely to pop up. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.
In the tropics, things are ramping up a little bit. There is now tropical storm Chantal. This storm is located in the northern Atlantic. Chantal is also not expected to move near any land. So, the impacts are minimal.
There is also another area the National Hurricane Center is watching. This one is in the Bahamas and has a 20% chance of development in the next five days. This is not heading to the Gulf of Mexico, so there is no threat to the gulf coast. Now that we are in the beginning of August, the tropics are expected to become more active.
