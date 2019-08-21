California police arrest man trying to fix flat tires with bandages

California police arrest man trying to fix flat tires with bandages
Police in Southern California arrested a 26-year-old man on drug charges after finding him trying to fix flat tires with bandages. (Source: Mission Viejo Police Services)
By Jordan Smith | August 21, 2019 at 2:58 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 2:58 PM

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (Gray News) - Dispatchers in Southern California got a phone call at 6 a.m. Tuesday from an alert citizen in need of police.

The caller had spotted a suspicious man near a parked SUV. Officers responded and learned it was just a man trying to fix a couple of flat tires.

Even so, there was something strange about his method. Police said he tried to use bandages and gauze to repair the tires.

At about 6 a.m. this morning, an alert citizen noticed a suspicious man next to a parked vehicle near Felipe /...

Posted by OCSD - Mission Viejo Police Services on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

To be clear, that is not criminal behavior and that is not what got the 26-year-old arrested. He was taken to jail for being under the influence of drugs, police said.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.