Burrow added to Manning Award watch list

The Plains, Ohio native set or tied five school records last year in what was his first season with the Tigers and became the only player in school history to throw for at least 2,800 yards and rush for at least 350 yards in a season. Burrow finished the year with 2,894 passing yards and 399 yards on the ground. He accounted for 23 total touchdowns and tied the school mark for rushing TDs by a quarterback with seven.