Burrow added to Manning Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s starting quarterback Joe Burrow has been added to another preseason list for a national award, the senior quarterback in one of 30 candidates on the watch list for the Manning Award.
The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.
Former LSU Tiger JaMarcus Russell won the Manning Award back in 2006.
Burrow, a senior enters his second year for the Tigers as the starting quarterback after leading the team to a 10-3 mark a year ago. LSU ended the year with a win over the previously undefeated UCF in the Fiesta Bowl and finished the year ranked No. 6 in the nation.
Burrow was named the most outstanding offensive player in the Fiesta Bowl after throwing for 394 yards and tying an LSU Bowl Record with four passing touchdowns.
The Plains, Ohio native set or tied five school records last year in what was his first season with the Tigers and became the only player in school history to throw for at least 2,800 yards and rush for at least 350 yards in a season. Burrow finished the year with 2,894 passing yards and 399 yards on the ground. He accounted for 23 total touchdowns and tied the school mark for rushing TDs by a quarterback with seven.
Burrow is also listed as a candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the Maxwell Award.
