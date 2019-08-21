Astros hit 3 homers, beat Tigers 6-3 as Sanchez exits early

Astros: SS Carlos Correa was out of the lineup after leaving Monday night's game after the first inning with back discomfort. Manager A.J. Hinch said it could be several days before Correa is ready to return and that he might be headed for the injured list. ... RHP Josh James (right shoulder soreness) is improving and could begin a rehabilitation assignment soon. Hinch said James, who has been out since July 23, likely won't rejoin the team until September.