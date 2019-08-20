What’s the ideal thermostat temperature? Energy Star says 78 degrees

What’s the ideal thermostat temperature? Energy Star says 78 degrees
Energy Star's recommended thermostat settings. (Source: Adobe Spark)
August 20, 2019 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 12:22 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What’s your preferred temperature for your house?

72 degrees? 74 degrees?

How about 78 degrees during the day and 82 degrees when you’re sleeping.

For most people, those numbers likely run a little high, yet they’re what is recommended by Energy Star, a program of the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency.

  • 78 degrees when you’re home
  • 85 degrees when you’re out during the day
  • 82 degrees when your sleeping
Thermostat recommendations by Energy Star have sparked a heated debate on Twitter.
Thermostat recommendations by Energy Star have sparked a heated debate on Twitter. (Source: Energy Star)

The numbers have sparked a heated debate on Twitter.

Let us know what you think on Twitter and on Facebook!

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.