Topsy man arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man has been arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile after a 15-year-old girl reported him to authorities, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says, the 15-year-old victim reported the inappropriate contact to deputies and told them that the alleged incident occurred on August 11, 2019 at the suspect’s residence near Topsy.
Detectives met with Jeremiah Kaleb Lockhart, 19, on August 19, 2019 and questioned him where they say he admitted to the inappropriate contact.
Lockhart was arrested on a warrant for carnal knowledge of a juvenile that day at 2:00 p.m. and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail with no bond.
