SWLA Arrest Report - August 19, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 19, 2019.
Brent Terrell Scott, 42, Hammond: Speeding; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Rufus Paul Duhon IV, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated property damage.
Christopher Paul Guidry, 42, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Seth Rojas, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; stalking.
Brandon Dewayne Minter, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (7 charges).
David Glenn Harris Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (16 charges).
Jerome Ed Hnderson, 52, New Orleans: Contempt of court.
Amanda Marie Guiton, 33, Spring, TX: Assault; aggravated second degree battery; battery.
Kelly Chakaras Stanton, 42, Lake Charles: Trespassing; stalking.
Marty D Arceneaux, 32, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges).
Dane Adam Gillard, 34, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000 (3 charges); property damage under $1,000 (3 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges); theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Braylon Jevon Holley, 18, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Percy De’deounta Semien, 18, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.
Alexis Abiley, 27, Sulphur: Aggravated assault of a dating partner; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Darin Allen Soileau, 22, Sulphur: First offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court (3 charges); criminal mischief.
John Charles White, 37, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Christopher Floyd Thomas, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Derrell Wayne Smith Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; careless operation.
Bryan Echevarria-Rodriguez, 21, Miami, FL: First degree rape.
Justyne Michael McGruder, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of a public passage.
