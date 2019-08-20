Reports of armed intruder in Coates Hall at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials say there are reports of an armed intruder in Coates Hall on campus.
The school sent at text alert out just minutes before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 that an armed intruder was in Coates Hall. Anyone inside the building is advised to run, hide, or fight. The building has been evacuated.
A spokesperson with LSU says the all clear has not yet been given and law enforcement is searching from room to room for the armed individual. At this time, no armed individual has been found. LSU advises anyone on campus should remain in a safe place while the situation is ongoing.
There have also been no reports at this time of any shots fired or any injuries.
