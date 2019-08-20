One dead in Crowley house fire

CROWLEY, La. (KPLC) - A fatal Crowley house fire is under investigation by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, according to Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director.
The Crowley Fire Department was called to a house fire at the intersection of W. 11th St. and N. Avenue B around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, Rodrigue said. The body of a man was located in one of the home’s bathrooms. A female who was in the house managed to escape with no injuries.
According to Rodrigue, official identification and cause of death are pending investigation by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. However, the deceased male is believed to be the 70-year-old tenant of the home, Rodrigue said.
Fire marshal deputies were told by the surviving female witness that the two occupants were in the bedroom of the home when a noise from the living room attracted their attention. According to the witness, sparks were coming from the window air conditioning unit.
The witness said the man was trying to put the fire out when she fled the home. Despite asking the man to exit with her, he never made it out of the house.
According to Rodrigue, while investigating the scene, deputies noticed the a/c unit had been plugged into a power strip, which was then connected to a number of extension cords throughout the home.
The Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind the public about the importance of electrical fire safety with the following tips:
- Plug only one heat-producing appliance (such as a coffee maker, space heater, or A/C unit) directly into a wall outlet at a time.
- Extension cords should only be used temporarily. Have an electrician install additional wall outlets where you need them.
- Never use an extension cord with a heat-producing appliance.
- Don’t overload extension cords or wall outlets.
- Check your electrical cords. If they are cracked or damaged, replace them. Don’t try to repair them.
- Electrical work should only be done by a qualified electrician.
The cause of this fire is still undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.
