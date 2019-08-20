NAMI expresses need for mental health awareness

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the wake of the most recent mass shootings, President Donald Trump says guns aren’t the problem in these situations, people are.
“It’s not the gun that pulls the trigger, it’s the person holding the gun,” President Donald Trump said in a recent rally.
In the same speech, the President says there is one issue that needs to be at the center of conversation, mental health According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, about 1 in every 5 teens experiences a severe mental disorder at some point in their life.
Lolita Ceasar, Executive Director of NAMI Southwest Louisiana says getting appropriate mental health treatment to those suffering is something that needs to be prioritized.
“It’s easier for someone to purchase a gun than it is to get mental help for their condition,” Ceasar said.
She says a lot of people don't seek assistance because of the stigma against mental illness. She says being open about your mental well-being is the first step to healing. Gothroux says taking care of mental illness is what the country needs to focus on.
Ceasar says if anyone is seeking help or is dealing with a mental issue, to call NAMI for guidance.
“Then we can direct them to someone who can help them,” Ceasar said. “But say something.”
