McNeese releases its 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule

The Cowboys return their top two scorers and rebounders from a year ago – Sha’Markus Kennedy and Roydell Brown as well as Trey Johnson, who saw a significant amount of playing time as a true freshman. McNeese will get the services of A.J. Lawson and Jeremy Harrell, both who had to sit out last season due to transfer rules, and five other transfers who are expected to present an immediate impact to this year’s squad.