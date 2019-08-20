Louisiana leads the nation in ADHD diagnoses among children

The report shows that Louisiana has the highest ADHD diagnosis rate in the nation among children ages 2-11 at 11 percent. The report, which covers 2010 to 2017, shows Louisiana also had the highest variation from the national average at 4.6 percent, and the top two metropolitan areas (MSAs) for diagnosis rate, with Baton Rouge at 11.6 and New Orleans at 10.5 diagnoses per 100 members, respectively.