A’s hold off Houston 7-6 in a home run derby with 10 homers

Athletics: Mark Canha, who was filling in at CF with Ramon Laureano hurt, hit his left hand on the wall Wednesday at San Francisco and missed Thursday. Mangaer Bob Melvin hoped he would be back in the lineup Friday night if the soreness had subsided. Chad Pinder started in center. ... LHP Sean Manaea will pitch again Sunday for Triple-A Las Vegas as he nears closer to returning for the first time since having shoulder surgery last September. Manaea, who also experienced some soreness in his right side during a June simulated game, struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings for the victory with Las Vegas at Omaha on Tuesday. ... RHP Marco Estrada, on the 60-day injured list with a lower back strain, is set to work four innings and about 65 pitches Friday for Las Vegas in his rehab. ... LHP prospect Jesus Luzardo, back after being sidelined by a strained pitching shoulder, allowed six hits and five runs — four earned — in 3 1/3 innings for Las Vegas on Thursday night.