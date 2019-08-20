Greinke gets 200th win, pitches Astros past A’s 4-1

Athletics: RF Stephen Piscotty sat out a day after rolling his right ankle sliding into second base to get back safely on a pickoff attempt in the seventh. Melvin hopes Piscotty will be ready to return Tuesday after the team's day off Monday. ... Slumping slugger Khris Davis, the 2018 major league home run leader who is in an 0-for-13 funk, got a day off. Melvin wanted to get Jurickson Profar some at-bats at DH. ... CF Ramon Laureano, on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin, is closer to running again — but not yet every day. He has done everything in his rehab but run so far. ... LHP Sean Manaea was scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas, moving another step closer to returning for the first time since shoulder surgery last September. He was set to throw upward of about 100 pitches.