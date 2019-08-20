Former Governor Blanco remembered as one who genuinely cared about the people of Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Former Governor Kathleen Blanco faced adversity like no other governor in memory when Louisiana was hit by double hurricanes in 2005. First Katrina and then on September 24, 2005, Hurricane Rita devastated Southwest Louisiana.
Former Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach remembers Governor Blanco here before the disaster.
“I remember the storm was at the gate, so to speak, rolling in, getting ready to and she came to our emergency center and she assured everyone they would be monitoring the situation, on top of the situation,” said Roach.
And then he remembers her as a partner helping to make the community’s needs known when President George W. Bush visited after the storm.
“We know we can make it back, but we can only make it back with your help. Thank you again for coming, thank you for letting all these folks tell you about their personal experiences. And we believe that we’re going to make it back because you’re here with us and we know we have a good partnership,” said Blanco to Bush.
Roach says he was grateful for her support during the long, slow and sometimes frustrating recovery process and for her helping to get the state moving in the right direction.
“As far as Hurricane Rita was concerned and her response and her availability to us, she was always there. She made sure the state resources were available to us, never had to question that. And I really appreciated that. Recovery from Rita was a long term,” said Roach.
Roach admired her for many reasons.
"I considered her to be a fine person, a good friend and she was someone who truly cared about this state and about the people and the people of this state. Everything she did was centered around that.
And roach remembers her as a woman of faith:
"I hope that the young people today will look at her life and how she lived her life, how she handled adversity, how she fought through difficult times and how she distinguished herself and still showed that she cared and showed that she was committed to the people of Louisiana."
Former State Senator Willie mount was a close friend of Blanco’s and says, “Kathleen was a dear friend and a lady with compassion for the people of the state of Louisiana. She was kind and humble and was an outstanding public servant. It was an honor and privilege to serve with her.”
Mount says her thoughts and prayers are with the Blanco family.
