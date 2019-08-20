First Alert Forecast: More scattered showers and storms in the afternoon this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of our day, it will be rainy. There should be more scattered showers and storms around. I do not think it will be a washout, though. These showers should be small but could bring heavy rain for a brief time. There should also be plenty of lightning involved too. We already have some of this rain around us, particularly along the coast. Temperatures will be warm in the meantime and will warm up to the lower 90s. After the rain arrives, the temperature should cool down a little more.