FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal rain chances continue to provide more heat relief today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Outside of many of the showers and storms on Monday were clouds which certainly helped draw down the heat throughout much of the day and that will again be the case today that will help temperatures remain a bit cooler most of the afternoon once storms arrive. In the meantime, morning sun will heat temperatures up quickly and back into the lower 90s before the noon hour.
Rain chances today are still higher than typically seen on an otherwise benign August day across Southwest Louisiana. This caused by a weakness aloft in the ridge that is moving away from the area and allowing for storms to easily form with daytime heating. Expect another good round of scattered downpours to return throughout most of the afternoon, starting in the late-morning hours and continuing to be possible through sunset.
This pattern of daily rain chances returns each afternoon with otherwise hot and muggy conditions each day, so make to send the kids out the door with the umbrella each morning to have them prepared for scattered thunderstorms to return most each afternoon.
Highs will average out in the lower 90s with lows at night in the upper 70s to near 80 along the I-10 corridor and lower to middle 70s north.
The end of the week still brings an upward trend in rain chances yet again as a surge of tropical moisture from the Gulf moves northwestward toward our coastline by Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This will send numerous scattered tropical downpours at times through the day as higher than normal rain chances remain in place through the upcoming weekend.
The good news is that this tropical moisture still has little to no chance of consolidating or organizing into a tropical system, so no concerns should be raised about that. The only issue will be your outdoor activities being in jeopardy due to the increased likelihood of rain each day, although rain totals overall should not be high enough to result in a flood threat as models indicate rain totals through the weekend between 1 and 3 inches. Stay tuned!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
